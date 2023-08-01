Guest speaker for the Tuesday, Aug. 15, meeting of the Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will be Carrie Libengood of Carrie’s Bus Tours in New Stanton.
Louise Sprowls, secretary of CRHS, explained in her email release, “Carrie offers a variety of day, overnight and multi-night tours as well as custom tours. The owner of Carrie’s Bus Tours, she coordinates and accompanies all of her tours.
“Her subject will be the popular destination of the Horseshoe Curve and its historical significance.”
The historical society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
As always, the public is welcome.
