It is homemade pirohi time at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. The Ladies’ Guild will be selling three varieties of homemade pirohi on Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday).
Spokeswoman Cathy Zemba said potato cheese, sauerkraut, and prune pirohi will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dome, just off Route 982 on Chappell Way near Bradenville. The cost is $11 a dozen, cooked with butter and onions, or $10 a dozen for frozen and uncooked.
Orders are recommended. Phone 724-537-0310 and leave a message or text 724-640-2421.
* * *
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct.
Include who, what, when, where and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.