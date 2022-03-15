Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications, Holy Family Parish, Latrobe, reminds everyone:
“On Wednesdays during Lent we are offering free meals at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., beginning at 5 p.m. 150 meals will be served. It is for pickup only and please line up along Ligonier Street only.”
March 16 menu: Ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, salad and dessert.
