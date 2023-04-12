Seton Hill University’s National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education will host an interfaith service to commemorate Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Sunday, April 16.
The 2:30 p.m. service, which is open to the public, will be held in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of the Administration Building on the Seton Hill campus in Greensburg.
The NCCHE is collaborating with Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg and the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association in organizing the program. Students from Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe are also participating.
The event will feature a presentation by Sam Shear, a Holocaust survivor from Pittsburgh, and will include the premiere of a film featuring Shear’s testimony about his experiences produced by the NCCHE as part of the Eva Fleischner Oral History Project.
The NCCHE is collecting oral histories of Holocaust survivors as part of this project, which is funded through a leadership gift by Leslie Fleischner and her late husband, Hans, the sister-in-law and brother of the late Eva Fleischner, a world-renowned expert on the Holocaust and Jewish-Christian relations.
Yom HaShoah, which is being observed this year on April 17-18, is Israel’s day to commemorate the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and the heroism of survivors and rescuers. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
