“Holiday Hop” is coming to the Palace Theatre with Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Drifters and The Platters.
Spend a nostalgic evening at “The Holiday Hop” saluting three of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll/Doo Wop sound: Cornell Gunter’s Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak,” “Poison Ivy”); The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “The Great Pretender”), and The Drifters, one of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups touring the U.S. again under the auspices of their original management team with their 50-year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment” and “On Broadway”).
“The Holiday Hop” will be at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Tickets are $28, $38, $48 and $75 and can be purchased online at http://www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
This show is presented by Latshaw Productions.
Combined, these three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups have been associated with more than 40 of the top classic songs in rock and roll history. Very few artists can boast of a richer musical resumé. With such incredible musical diversity – from the comedy of Cornell Gunter’s Coasters to the romance of The Platters to the Motown magic of The Drifters – this show has songs delivered just the way you remember them, when you first heard them on the radio.
