Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will offer a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during Antiques on the Diamond will feature “pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out.”
Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, noted that “all proceeds benefit over 20 local and global missionaries and mission projects.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
