Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road north of Greensburg, will be open to the public on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Lisa Hays, executive director, said in an email release, “What better way to honor the spirit of the holiday weekend than by traveling back in time to explore life on the frontier in southwestern Pennsylvania when the United States was just beginning. Enjoy guided tours of the late 18th-century historic site, which served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War.
“Guests can also visit the current exhibit ‘Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man’ that offers a wonderful opportunity to discover the role of Pennsylvania’s forests in our material culture and the regional history of woodworking and carpentry.
“Hours for guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town will be expanded in June to Wednesdays — Sundays. Please visit our website for detailed hours of operation.”
Hanna’s Town, founded in 1773, served as the first seat of government for Westmoreland County and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. It was home to frontier settlers and hosted travelers along the Forbes Road. The settlement was destroyed in one of the last conflicts of the Revolutionary War and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, Historic Hanna’s Town is a county park and historic site interpreted by the Westmoreland Historical Society, headquartered at the new Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
Keep up to date on activities and events on westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook: Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For other information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
