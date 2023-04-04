Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will hold a Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Shoppers will not only find new and used clothing for the entire family but numerous household items plus a variety of furniture.
Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available on both days. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee chair, added that “all proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.”
