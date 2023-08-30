Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier plans to hold a Fall Rummage Sale on Sept. 15 and 16. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available.
Spokeswoman Ina Mae Smithley added in her email, "This popular sale will feature a great selection of good used clothing, furniture, household items, treasures and many bargains."
Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the HMC Outreach Committee, announced that "the proceeds benefit both local and global missions."
