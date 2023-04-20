Thyme for Herbs Garden Club will hold its annual Herb Fair and Plant Sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church’s pavilion and fellowship hall, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike in Hempfield Township.
According to the flier from club secretary Sandy Truckner, “A wide variety of culinary, medicinal and ornamental herbs will be available. Also scented geraniums and assorted perennials from members’ gardens.
“There will also be herbal items to sample, flavoring packets of dried herbs, bake sale, garden-related trash-to-treasure table, and hot dogs.”
Truckner added, “Members will gladly answer your questions on growing and using herbs. If you enjoy herbs you can’t afford to miss this event!”
