Westmoreland Historical Society education coordinator Lara Bromyard this week announced Happy Birthday Westmoreland! Trivia Night will be underway Friday, Feb. 24, at Yinzer Valley Farms, 681 Mulberry Hill Road, near Mount Pleasant.
Bromyard noted in an email that Westmoreland County was founded on Feb. 26, 1773. Join us for a night of trivia in celebration of Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary this year! We will be celebrating all things Westmoreland with trivia questions specific to the county’s history as well as southwestern Pennsylvania. Fun Fact: at one point…a large portion of southwestern Pennsylvania originally was Westmoreland County!"
Trivia night will be hosted by Ace Trivia at Yinzer Valley Farms near Mount Pleasant. The event will take place inside Yinzer Valley Farm’s new Cider House Taproom from 7 to 9 p.m. Sign-ups will start approximately 45 minutes before trivia starts. Please note, call Yinzer Valley Farms for reservations of six or more at 878-295-2507.
Bromyard added, "We are excited to participate and celebrate 250 years of Westmoreland County history all throughout 2023. Check out Discover Westmoreland for more information about our event and others that will be going on throughout the year 2023!"
Founded in 1908, the Westmoreland Historical Society is an educational organization dedicated to "acquiring and managing resources related to the history of Westmoreland County and using these resources to encourage a diverse audience to make connections to the past, develop an understanding of the present, and provide direction for the future.
"The Westmoreland Historical Society advances its mission by forming collaborations and partnerships with other public and private organizations that share the Society's philosophy and mission. We work to promote interest and knowledge of our area's past and cultural heritage in order to instill in our county's citizens a sense of pride in local history which may act as a foundation for future success."
For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
