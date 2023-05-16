Hanna’s Town Resolves Mini Drama, History Talk May 20

Hanna’s Town Resolves Mini Drama and History Talk! With Dr. William Baran will take place Saturday, May 20, at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg.
Lara Bromyard, education coordinator, added in an email the times for the mini drama are noon and 2 p.m.; the history talk will start at 11 a.m.
Program fee is the regular admission.
She said visitors will "enjoy a mini-drama production on the Hanna’s Town Resolves by actors from the Freeport Theatre. This short performance follows the story of drafting the Hanna’s Town Resolves in May 1775.
"The Hanna’s Town Resolves protested the injustices of the British Parliament while remaining loyal to George III, the English monarch. They did, however, resolve to resist acts like those seen in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, in April 1775. The citizens of Westmoreland voiced their opposition to the actions and policies of Parliament by drafting and approving the Hanna’s Town Resolves on May 16, 1775. They declared a willingness to fight to protect their rights and called for the formation of a county militia to defend the region."
During the 11 a.m. presentation inside the Westmoreland History Education Center, Dr. William Baran will discuss "some of Derry Township’s original settlers, including a teenage Frontier Ranger named Robert Barr."
Some topics and questions of discussion will include:
• Where did the original settlers come from?
• What historical events had they been involved with?
• Why did they move to the frontier at early ages?
• Was John Wayne there?
• What nationality and religion were they?
Dr. Baran has a Ph.D. in food science from Michigan State University. He enjoys genealogy and has been working on his own and his wife’s families since the late 1970s. His topics are a result of those studies.
Bromyard invites the public to "visit us for a guided tour, explore our new exhibit, and enjoy a bit of historical discussion and drama!"
Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town will be offered on weekends in May and Wednesdays-Sundays starting in June. For detailed hours of operation and tour schedule, visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
About Historic Hanna’s Town
Historic Hanna's Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens, and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
About Westmoreland Historical Society
Founded in 1908, the Westmoreland Historical Society is "an educational organization dedicated to acquiring and managing resources related to the history of Westmoreland County and using these resources to encourage a diverse audience to make connections to the past, develop an understanding of the present, and provide direction for the future."
For other information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.