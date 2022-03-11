Due to the severe weather forecast for this Friday and Saturday (March 11-12), St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, has postponed its Ham Loaf Takeout Dinner to Saturday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to Louise Mead of St. Mark’s Communication Committee.
The meal consists of ham loaf, parslied potatoes, green beans, and cake. Price per meal is $10. Proceeds benefit ECW Ministries and St. Mark’s.
Orders are still being taken. To order, contact the church office at 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
* * *
