St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, is taking orders for ham loaves now through Thursday, March 16.
Ham loaves are for sale frozen with glazing sauce and baking instructions included. A one-pound loaf costs $9. A two-pound loaf is $17.
Louise Mead of St. Mark’s Communications Committee added in an email, “Orders must be called in by March 16. Pre-ordered loaves will be available for pickup at the church office after April 3. To order ham loaves, call 814-535-6797 and schedule a pickup time when you place your order.”
Proceeds from the Ham Loaf Sale benefit ECW Ministries and St. Mark’s.
For additional information, call the church office at 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
