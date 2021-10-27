The American Legion Post 982 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 invite the public to their Trunk or Treat to be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the post, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “Come and enjoy the fun, show off your Halloween attire and gather some ghoulishly fun treats!”
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.