Halloween Fright Night returns to Bottle Works Oct. 23

Chills and Halloween thrills will be in the air as the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center presents the fourth annual Oh So Artsy Halloween Party and Movie Night 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on the First National Bank Pop Plaza, Cambria City, Johnstown. This one-day event will feature a variety of tricks and treats for the entire family.
“We are so excited to offer these family, fun nights to the community,” said director Melody Tisinger. “Events like the Oh So Artsy Halloween Party gives us an opportunity to bring new people to the art campus and introduce them to youth/ family activities that we host throughout the year.”
Starting at 6 p.m, the education team will be on site to lead Halloween-themed crafts and activities on the First National Bank Pop Plaza. Activities include spooky arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, safe trick-or-treating, face painting and more.
“When you come to this party, we want you to get into the spirit. We are encouraging all attendees, young and old, to dress up in their favorite costume. The art campus will be decorated to enhance the nights festivities,” noted Tisinger.
Guests are urged to stick around for the night’s feature film on the Pop Plaza lawn. Bring a chair or blanket. Chairs will not be provided. Complimentary snacks and sweet treats will be available for movie-goers. The feature film will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tisinger added, "The safety of our guests, volunteers and staff is important. Please bring a mask and practice physical distancing when possible. There is no admission fee for the day’s events; donations are welcomed. All proceeds will support programs at the Bottle Works. Special thanks to event sponsors First National Bank."
The Bottle Works Ethnic Art Center, founded in 1993, is a "dynamic nonprofit arts organization dedicated to inspiring artistic passion, community connectivity, ethnic appreciation, and sustainable practices across generations." It also strives to be "an incubator of change in western Pennsylvania, driving economic and cultural development through artistic programming, exhibits, education, and community and special events."
