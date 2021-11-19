Carnegie Science Center debuted its 2021 miniature models in the Miniature Railroad & Village® Wednesday during a press preview. The featured miniature, a model of Gus & Yiayia’s ice ball cart, honors the real-life family business that has operated on the North Shore since 1934. There were several additions to and around the amusement park section as well.
The Miniature Railroad reopened Thursday, Nov. 18. It was closed for its annual refurbishment and maintenance period for nearly 10 weeks.
Gus & Yiayia’s began in 1934 with Gus’ father and mother, who sold popcorn, peanuts and flavored “ice ball” shaved ice treats out of a cart. Gus took over the cart in 1951 and has seen generations of Pittsburgh natives return year after year for the tasty treats.
Even loyal fans of the ice ball cart may not know, however, that Kalaris has built two of the carts by himself: cart No. 3, as a high school woodshop project, and cart No. 6 – the current cart — in 1983, with some assistance by an Amish woodworker. A skilled handcrafter himself, Kalaris is excited to have the cart represented in miniature form, and said that to him, the opportunity is similar to “the Academy Awards for vendors.”
The original Yiayia —a term for “grandmother” in Greek — was Gus’ mother, Pauline, though the honorific was later given to Stella, Gus’ wife. Stella loved being around children so much that the family established the annual Stella Kalaris scholarship after her death in 2016.
It also features additional updated and reimagined models, particularly in the amusement park area.
New updates to the amusement park:
A dance hall and a two headed cow to “The Show of Living Wonders.”
Additional updates:
A circus parade through the town, featuring elephants, giraffes, zebras, a camel and more; an ice skating rink, and the Pennsylvania Railroad Bell – the bell that symbolized the beginning of Pennsylvania’s railroad history, and a video display that broadcasts a feed from a camera mounted on one of the trains.
Originally created by Charles Bowdish in 1919, the Miniature Railroad & Village chronicles western Pennsylvania before the 1940s, including such prominent landmarks as the Pittsburgh Courier, Fallingwater, Forbes Field and the entry arch of Luna Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.