The Greensburg Salem Education Foundation will hold its annual Distinguished Alumni and Recognition Dinner April 21 at Ferrante’s Lakeview restaurant, Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
The 2023 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award include a hospital executive and a financial adviser with an engineering background.
• John Sphon, Class of 1975, is the chief executive officer of Excela Health and has a 37-year track record as a successful health care executive. He served in various leadership roles at Excela, including as vice president of the Physician Practice Network at Excela Health and vice president of Excela Health Diversified Services. Most notably, he spearheaded the creation of MedCare Equipment Co., LLC, and a joint venture with eight other health systems. His concern is always the health of the community. He serves as a member of the Economic Growth Connection Board and the Central County Chamber of Commerce.
• William “Bill” Lendl, Class of 1980, graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a mechanical engineering degree. He also graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a Master of Business Administration. He worked in various engineering positions, including as a process engineer, before he established his own business, Lendl Enterprises. He was instrumental in the initial startup of the Express Scripts location in Fairfield, Ohio. His community involvement includes serving as a board member on the Miami University BTE Board, C3Caring Community Collaborative, and Olde West Chester Christmas Walk. He created a program called “Flags Over West Chester” for local Boy Scout Troup 940, which is still a major source of fundraising and helps instill values and encourage and support character growth while showing patriotism in the community.
The GSEF Distinguished Service Award, established in 2022, will honor "an individual who is not a graduate of GSSD but has contributed time, talent and service to the students, faculty and administration of Greensburg Salem School District."
Steven “Coach” Snider will be honored posthumously with the inaugural Distinguished Service Award. He was a teacher and coach at GSSD for 36 years. He was a middle school wrestling coach, but most notably a senior high school track coach. Coach Snider was fondly remembered by many of his students and faculty as "a positive individual whose quotes about life still echo within the halls of the high school. Steve was known for fitness and character building. He made a lasting impression on many students over the years and was truly a role model for the youth of the community," according to an email from GSEF.
Greensburg Salem Education Foundation established the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2014. The award is given to one or more graduates from Greensburg Salem High School for “dedication to their profession, public service and community and, most importantly, for being a role model for the youth.”
For more information or to register for the event, visit www.GSEdfound.org or email anitaleonard65@comcast.net.
