The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Museum will be open during the Greensburg Night Market on July 27 (and Aug. 31) from 6 to 8 p.m., according to an email reminder received this week. Admission is free to visitors of all ages.
The museum, located in the former animal control building behind Greensburg City Hall, is typically only open during two open houses per month and during tours scheduled by appointment. With the museum’s proximity to the vendors and activities of the Greensburg Night Market on South Pennsylvania Avenue, however, the museum volunteers decided to open the museum to any members of the public who want to learn more about the history of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department.
“Not a lot of people know the museum even exists, let alone that it is actually so close to everything downtown,” said Lauren Koker, a public relations volunteer at the museum. “We’d like to change that.”
For Night Market visitors wanting to visit the museum, they just need to look for a historical fire engine — the museum volunteers will have a 1949 Seagrave Pumper parked at the end of South Pennsylvania Avenue. Night Market visitors can meet museum escorts at the “49”, who will guide them to the museum entrance, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a beautiful red and yellow engine brought out only for special events,” added Koker.
The 1949 Seagrave Pumper was commissioned for Greensburg Hose Co. 3 by Capt. John Edward “Hutch” Hutchinson, who later became GVFD’s fire chief for more than 63 years. The Seagrave was reacquired from Westmoreland County Community College and took 30 years to restore to its original condition. Today it is driven in parades, ceremonial events, and public service duties.
Opened in 1969, the GVFD Museum tells the story of the 130-plus years of firefighting history in western Pennsylvania, with artifacts from major fires in Greensburg and surrounding Westmoreland County communities; antique fire trucks and equipment; parade uniforms; dive team and bloodhound team memorabilia; Quecreek Mine Rescue display; a toy room with more than 1,000 models of fire and emergency vehicles, and more.
Normal museum hours are the second Tuesday of the month, 6 to 8 p.m.; the fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon, and by appointment by calling the museum office at 724-832-7904. Admission to the museum is free.
For other details about the GVFD Museum, contact Koker at 724-972-7396 or gvfdfiremuseum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.