Greensburg Hempfield Area Library and a new autism organization Inclusive Connections have partnered to kick off what they hope will be the first of many supportive programs and events for those living with or caring for another with autism.
Inclusive Connections was formed out of the passion of two local educators who recognized a need in Westmoreland County. “We visualize this organization connecting autistic individuals and their caretakers with support and trusted resources throughout the community,” said co-founder Jessica Justicia.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Inclusive Connections will share safety and prevention information, materials and resources with attendees from 5 to 7 p.m. in GHAL at 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.
Inclusive Connections hopes events like this will bring together individuals, parents, families, educators, therapists, caretakers, businesses and other organizations to support Westmoreland County’s autism community. Doing exactly that, Tuesday’s event will feature Cpl. Aaron Allen of the Pennsylvania State Police who will discuss what to do if an autistic individual in your care leaves the house or designated safe area by him or herself.
Additionally, free child identification cards will be available, and Inclusive Connections will provide tips, safety information and preventative measures caregivers can use to help discourage an autistic individual from leaving home alone.
“We have big goals, but this event will help determine where we are headed next. First, we want to learn what parents/caretakers are looking for and need within Westmoreland County,” said second founder Alison Cox. “We are starting with a small group of parents who are looking for resources and connections to other parents, caregivers, educators, therapists or other supportive organizations. Monthly support group meetings will give them a safe space to share stories, seek advice, receive emotional support and more as the needs of the group deem necessary.”
Autism-friendly public events and programs, like the safety event next week, will be developed to raise awareness, provide connection and assist the Westmoreland County autism community. Justicia and Cox will consult with autism experts to develop these and other helpful resources, procure the best solutions and ensure the entire autism community feels welcome throughout the county.
“Our hope is to (eventually) provide one-on-one support to families out in the community and assist them in advocating for their needs within school districts,” Cox said.
The event is open to the public, but registration is required at bit.ly/inclusiveconnections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.