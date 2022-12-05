The Greensburg College Club will meet 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Laurel Room at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road.
Speaker will be Ms. Helga Mears, who was born and grew up in Nazi Germany. She will share information about her experiences under Hitler's rule.
All are welcome. Refreshments will follow the meeting, according to Carol Constantine, publicity chair.
