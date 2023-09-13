Greensburg College Club will host Lisa Hayes, executive director of the Westmoreland Historical Society. The title of her talk is “250 Years of History in Westmoreland County.”
The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Greens-burg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road. All are welcome, announced Carol Constantine, GCC publicity chair, in an email.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.