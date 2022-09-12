Have you ever wondered how the English language developed? The Greensburg College Club will welcome Dr. Emily Barth to its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Her program, titled “How the English Language Came to Be” will tell the tale of invasions, coincidences and creative mistakes.
Refreshments will follow the meeting.
All are welcome, announced Carol Constantine, publicity chair.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.