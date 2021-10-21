Greensburg Civic Theatre's season opener Oct. 22-24

Greensburg Civic Theatre’s 70th season will open with Tom Dudzick’s play “Over the Tavern” Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22-24, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust explains, “In that most idealized period of 20th-century America, the Eisenhower years of the 1950s, the Pazinski family has a lot going on in their cramped Buffalo apartment. The youngest of the bunch, 12-year-old Rudy, is a smart, wise-cracking kid who’s starting to question family values and the Roman Catholic Church. When Rudy goes up against the ruler-wielding Sister Clarissa and announces that instead of being confirmed he’d rather shop around for a more ‘fun’ religion, all h--- breaks loose. A warm and hilarious look at family, growing up, and God.”
Directed by Sue Kurey of Vandergrift, the cast of “Over the Tavern” includes Frankie Shoup of Delmont as Chet Pazinski, Margaret Ryan of Murrysville as Ellen Pazinski, Jack Munkittrick of Murrysville as Rudy, Jared Miller of Harrison City as Eddie, Colleen Boatright of North Huntingdon Township as Annie, Tika Gill of Trafford as Georgie and Mary Ferrara of Vandergrift as Sister Clarissa. Phil Boatright of North Huntingdon Township is stage manager.
WCT extends an advisory: “The playwright uses ‘mild adult language.’”
Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets in advance are $16, $14 for senior citizens, $11 for students; $2 more at the door. Reserve tickets today at https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/events/over-the-tavern/...
Tickets will be available at the door for all performances.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby for all performances.
The play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.
Greensburg Civic Theatre was founded in 1951 and is “one of the oldest community theatre organizations in southwestern Pennsylvania.” In residency since 1969 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, the “volunteer-managed organization currently produces five shows annually, including two Greasepaint Players’ productions for family audiences. GCT always welcomes new volunteers in all areas of theatre productions from costuming to set construction, marketing to ushering.”
The remainder of the season includes Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.” Dec. 3 and 4; the musical “Rent” Feb. 11-13; “Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook” March 25-26, and Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” April 29-May 1. Season tickets are available at the same link for “Over the Tavern,” “Rent” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” A family pack of tickets is available for all five productions at info@gctheatre.org
