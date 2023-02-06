Greensburg Civic Theatre continues its 71st season with the Stephen Sondheim musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” Feb. 10-12 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
The Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London will be performed 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
According to Westmoreland Cultural Trust, “advance tickets are $18 with discounts for 55+ ($16) and students ($13); $2 more at the door, subject to availability (tickets not guaranteed at the door).”
Order tickets online at GGCCevents.org or call 724-836-8000.
“Sweeney Todd” has become “a worldwide success since being awarded eight Tonys (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere. Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s (‘A Little Night Music,’ ‘Pacific Overtures’) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. Artistic credits include music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by Wheeler; from an adaptation by Christopher Bond; originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince; orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick; originally produced on Broadway by Richard Barr, Charles Woodward, Robert Fryer, Mary Lea Johnson, Martin Richards in association with Dean and Judy Manos.
Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun! Featuring some of the most chilling music ever written for the stage, this masterpiece is sure both to thrill and delight audiences.”
“Sweeney Todd” is directed and choreographed by Patrick Daniel of Pittsburgh — his first production with Greensburg Civic Theatre — with musical director/accompanist Aaron Gray of Greensburg, assistant director Sam Couch of Greensburg and stage manager Sarah Weisel of Churchill.
The cast features actors from throughout southwestern Pennsylvania: Kevin Polke of Fox Chapel (Sweeney Todd), Lara Daigle of Greensburg (Mrs. Lovett), Brandon Snyder of White Oak (Anthony Hope), Will Herrington of Connellsville (Judge Turpin), Aubrey Burchell of North Huntingdon Township (Johanna), Josh Kinneer of Donegal (Beadle Bamford), Andy Hayes of Greensburg (Adolfo Pirelli), Ayden Freed of Pittsburgh (Toby), Michelle Buzas of Herminie (Beggar Woman); The People of London: Tricia Hixon of Mars (Jonas Fogg), Nikki Young of Mount Pleasant (Bird Seller), Margaret Ryan of Murrysville (Flower Seller), Stephen M. Taylor of North Huntingdon Township (Husband/Sweeney Todd Understudy), Marris Sobotka of Bay Shore, New York (Wife), Jeremy Poynton of Shadyside (Grocer), Eric Valko of Waynesburg (Priest), Becca Mitchell of Latrobe (Poet), Liam Mitchell of Latrobe (Boy), Reilly Reis of Pittsburgh (Governess/Lunatic), Savannah Simeone of Murrysville (Squire/Lunatic), Josiah Eutsey of Mount Pleasant (Fop/Lunatic), Sarah Weisel of Churchill (Lawyer/Lunatic), Sam Couch of Greensburg (Policeman).
Greensburg Civic Theatre is a nonprofit community theatre founded in 1951. “Sweeney Todd” is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.