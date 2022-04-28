Greensburg Civic Theatre stages Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning sultry Southern drama “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” April 29- May 1 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
The iconic American playwright was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955 for his play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death.
The show closes Greensburg Civic Theatre’s 70th season; the nonprofit community theatre has served the region since 1951.
Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Greensburg Garden and Civic Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road.
Masks are suggested for audiences due to the duration of the show indoors (three acts) and one’s proximity to others. Hand sanitizer will be available.
In a plantation house, a family celebrates the 65th birthday of Big Daddy, as they sentimentally dub him. The mood is somber, despite the festivities, because a number of evils poison the gaiety: greed, sins of the past and desperate, clawing hopes for the future spar with one another as the knowledge that Big Daddy is dying slowly makes the rounds. Maggie, Big Daddy’s daughter-in-law, wants to give him the news that she’s finally become pregnant by Big Daddy’s favorite son, Brick, but Brick won’t cooperate in Maggie’s plans and prefers to stay in a mild alcoholic haze the entire length of his visit. Maggie has her own interests at heart in wanting to become pregnant, of course, but she also wants to make amends to Brick for an error in judgment that nearly cost her her marriage.
Swarming around Maggie and Brick are their intrusive, conniving relatives, all eager to see Maggie put in her place and Brick tumbled from his position of most-beloved son. By evening’s end, Maggie’s ingenuity, fortitude and passion will set things right, and Brick’s love for his father, never before expressed, will retrieve him from his path of destruction and return him, helplessly, to Maggie’s loving arms.
Tennessee Williams also won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his 1948 play “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
Directed by Vince D’Angelo of Oakmont with stage manager Marcus Greenberg of Greensburg, the cast features nine actors from throughout southwestern Pennsylvania:
Rachel Carey (Maggie) of Kennedy Township, Josh Kinneer (Brick) of Donegal, Ron Ferrara (Big Daddy) of Vandergrift, Mary Ferrara (Big Mama) of Vandergrift, Craig Soich (Gooper) of Greensburg, Jessica Zack (Mae) of Uniontown, Phillip Boatwright (the Rev. Tooker) of North Huntingdon Township, Dolores Love (Doctor Baugh) of Ohiopyle and Amelia Riley (Trixie) of Irwin.
Advance tickets are $16 with discounts for 55+ ($14) and students ($11); $2 more at the door. Order online at GGCCevents.org or call 724-836-8000.
The drama is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York.
