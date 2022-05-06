'Greensburg Civic Theatre Goes Platinum' May 22

“Greensburg Civic Theatre Goes Platinum” as it celebrates its 70th season with a gala emceed by Pittsburgh actor-comedian-storyteller Tim Hartman 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Appetizers and a catered dinner by Lora V’s will have musical accompaniment by EBTJazz, silent auction, raffle baskets, and more. A performance in the venue’s auditorium at 7 p.m. features GCT talent accompanied by Eric Barchiesi on keyboard to include Josh Kinneer, Ben Wren, Vince Tresco, Justin Massetto, John Noble, Breanna Deutsch, Amanda Leight, Grace Phillips and Rachael Tresco, and a children’s ensemble from GCT’s Greasepaint Players.
Gala tickets are $45 including the dinner and show – Reservation deadline for catering is Thursday, May 12. Order online at GCTheatre.org or 724-414-1220.
Gala sponsorships are available starting at $250, including reserved tables of eight or half tables of four. Dinner menu includes stuffed chicken, beef tips, stuffed shells, parslied potatoes, vegetable medley, tossed salad, rolls/butter and cake.
The ”GCT Goes Platinum” committee is chaired by Becky Ziegler Koch with members Emily Balizet, Teresa Baughman, Phillip Boatright, Vince D’Angelo, Missy Greenberg, Michaelene McWhinney, Margaret Ryan, Craig Soich and Carol Schropp. The volunteer-managed non-profit currently has a 15-member board of directors and is recruiting additional volunteers for its 2022-23 season.
Hartman, a native Pittsburgher, has been professionally acting, singing, writing, cartooning and storytelling since 1972. Though known primarily for his work on the stage, including appearances on Broadway in “A Tale of Two Cities” and the Tony-nominated “Finian’s Rainbow,” Tim’s favorite job is performing stand-up comedy and storytelling for children and family audiences. He is also an award-winning political cartoonist (including being published in the Latrobe Bulletin). His work has appeared in magazines, books and newspapers all across America.
Hartman’s credits in addition to Broadway include his favorite Pittsburgh roles: Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha,” Thenardier in “Les Miserables,” The Mysterious Man/Narrator in “Into the Woods,” Daddy Warbucks in “Annie,” El Gallo in “The Fantasticks,” and Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music”. Other favorites include Falstaff in “Henry IV” parts one and two, and C.S. Lewis in “Shadowlands.”
Tim has also appeared as Merlin in “Camelot,” Ziegfeld in “Funny Girl,” Lumiere in “Beauty and the Beast,” and 24 characters in the one-man show “The Cotton Patch Gospel.” Movie credits include “Silence of the Lambs,” “The Piano Lesson,” “The Mothman Prophecies,” “The Mysteries of Pittsburgh” and “The Fault in our Stars.”
Tim is an award-winning storyteller and cartoonist. timhartman.com
Greensburg Civic Theatre is a 501c3 community theatre established in 1951. In its early years, it produced shows at the Greensburg Armory, Moose Lodge, the former Greensburg High School, and Westmoreland Museum. It has been a resident tenant and staged shows since 1969 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, when the facility was gifted to the city of Greensburg by Katherine Mabis McKenna. From 1994-2003, GCT produced large-scale musicals with full orchestras at Greensburg’s The Palace Theatre.
GCT concluded its 210th mainstage production earlier this month with Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
Its Greasepaint Players’ troupe staging family shows was formed more than 30 years ago and provides entertainment for all ages as well as a platform to nurture performing talent in youth as young as age 6, working alongside experienced community theatre volunteers. GCT has produced a total of five shows per season in recent years, including live-streaming five productions when indoor theatre capacities were severely limited due to COVID-19 throughout its 2020-21 season, according to Jennifer Benford, director, marketing and development, Westmoreland Cultural Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.