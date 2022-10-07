Greensburg College Club members will convene 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road.
Speaker Sandy Finley will present a program titled “The Great Allegheny Passage.” This project began in 1992 and developed a biking/hiking trail from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. Finley was the project director and will explain the process for the development of the trail.
Carol Constantine, publicity chair, added, “All are welcome. Refreshments will follow the meeting.”
