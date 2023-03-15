Greensburg Civic Theatre’s Greasepaint Players will present their production of “Pinkalicious: The Musical” in three performances March 24-25 in Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this is the tale of Pinkalicious, who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Reserved tickets are $15 in advance (plus fees) or $17 at the door subject to availability. To order tickets in advance, call 724-836-8000 or buy online at GGCCevents.org
In addition, a school matinee is available 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, for groups. Email info@gctheatre.org for information.
As an add-on experience, join Pinkalicious and her friends for a Pinkariffic time at a tea party 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the penthouse of Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Featuring a Meet and Greet with Pinkalicious, sliders, fruit and veggie sticks, craft activity, and of course pink cupcakes! Take home a personalized souvenir photo with Pinkalicious! Limited tickets are $12/each; buy tea party tickets online at GCTheatre.org.
Pinkalicious’ indulgence eating pink cupcakes lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. Alas Pinkalicious needs a way out of her pink predicament, and joined by her family they find unity and appreciation in the quirks that define us all. With book and lyrics by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, with music and lyrics by John Gregor, the show is presented by permission from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York, New York.
Directed by Becky Ziegler-Koch of Greensburg with Ryann Shirey of Greensburg as choreographer, the cast of 35 includes:
Pinkalicious – Peyton Rega of Apollo
Mrs. Pinkerton – Mallory Mousseau Grantz of Monroeville
Mr. Pinkerton – Jacob Grantz of Monroeville
Peter – Anike Prinkey of Saltlick Township
Alison – Chloe Scrima of North Huntingdon Township
Dr. Wink – Stephanie Mihlender of Murrysville
Bee — Jesse Dermotta of Rillton
Bird — Gianna Mease of Washington Township
Butterflies – Callie Shirey of Greensburg, Ava Hunter of Greensburg, Emily Tanner of Harrison City
Cupcakes — Amarah Rolla of Greensburg, Emily Tanner of Harrison City
Ensemble:
Mandi Rolla of Greensburg / Hempfield Township, Gabriella Zilli of South Greensburg
Kassidy Shaffer of Latrobe, Charlotte Meriwether of Latrobe / Unity Township, Lucy Stull of Latrobe, Stella Stull of Latrobe, Hannah Stull of Latrobe
Meadow Golick of Irwin, Sydnee Becker of North Irwin, Rylen Slafka of Irwin, Lydia Twichell of Scottdale, Ethney Forringer of Mount Pleasant
Quinn Roland of Plum, Dean K. Grantz of Monroeville, Margot Grantz of Monroeville, Mak Mihleder of Murrysville, Quinn Mihleder of Murrysville, Leila Gange of Murrysville, Peyton Harchuck of Murrysville, Mathilda MacInnis of Murrysville, Hazel Telin of Export, Blake Jankosky of Westmoreland and Sierra Ledwich of Pittsburgh.
