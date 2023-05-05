Grand Halle Spring Tea will capture 'Paris in Spring'

JOHNSTOWN – Lilting sounds of accordion and violin will drift through the air under soaring Victorian Gothic Revival arches. The atmosphere will be as colorful as the Munich-style stained glass. The sweets and savories will have a European flair. Joyful smiles will accent lively table conversations.
Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, The Grand Halle on Broad Street’s annual Spring Tea will transport its participants to “Paris in Spring.”
“The elegance of the Grand Halle will set the atmosphere for a delightful afternoon spent with friends over tea, sweets, and savories,” said Kim Rauch, co-coordinator of the event.
The tea theme will remind guests of a Parisian sidewalk café in the spring. Featured will be “traditional sweets and savories, and a delectable assortment of teas.”
Entertainment will be provided by strolling musicians on accordion and violin, serenading at the tables.
“With a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background, imagine a sidewalk café amidst the sights and sounds of Paris. Our strolling musicians will surely make a stop at your table for a moment of serenading,” added Martha Ringler, co-coordinator.
Performing on accordion will be Theresa Arena, an experienced organist and keyboardist. Guests may also want to tap her knowledge as an expert seamstress who creates bridal gowns and costumes for high school theater productions.
Adding violin will be Zelie Eger, one of Johnstown’s talented young classical musicians, who was concertmistress for the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and now performs with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. She has been featured in JSO events, and most recently played for the Tuesday Noon Recitals at First Lutheran Church. Zelie teaches private violin and in her spare time enjoys horseback riding, which also might be a popular topic of conversation.
“The Grand Halle Tea would make a great late Mother’s Day outing,” noted Rauch.
This is a reserved-seat event and friends are welcome to book a table. Tickets, $25, can be purchased – and table seating arranged – at GrandHalle.com by clicking on the box office button, or call 814-254-4033. The deadline for reservations is noon Wednesday, May 17.
Grand Halle is located at 306 Broad St. at the corner of Third Avenue in the Cambria City Cultural District in Johnstown.
For other details on the “Paris in Spring” tea, contact Rauch at krrauch@gmail.com.
