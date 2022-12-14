The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will team up with Indus Travels to lead a nine-day tour of scenic Ireland.
“From April 17-26, guests will have the opportunity to explore the beauty of the Emerald Isle on a journey filled with rich history and fascinating sites,” Briana Tomack, GLLV Chamber president and CEO, announced in an email Monday.
An online information session on the trip will be hosted by the GLLV Chamber at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at http://gllv.org/ireland-meeting
“During this information session, we will answer any questions participants may have,” noted Tomack. “For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and can be shared.”
Travelers will depart from Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday, April 17, with an overnight flight that will take them to the vibrant Irish capital of Dublin. After a tour of the capital city known for its lively atmosphere, cultural heritage and friendly locals, travelers will explore the medieval Blarney Castle and its world-famous Stone of Eloquence.
The excursion will journey through “the beautiful Irish countryside, where travelers will bask in the breathtaking scenery of the mountains, peat, bogs and the Atlantic Ocean. The tour will include a stop at the Cliffs of Moher, the most majestic cliffs Ireland has to offer, before guests can step back into medieval times with a tour and banquet at the 15th-century Bunratty Castle. Midweek excursions include a cruise along the majestic River Corrib, which offers breathtaking views of historic monuments and scenery in Ireland’s beautiful Connemara Region, a haven for nature lovers full of mountains, lakes, rivers and bogs in which Gaelic remains the spoken language.”
Along with exploring Ireland’s mountains and countryside and its historic monuments, castles and cathedrals, guests will also be treated to authentic Irish food, drink, dance and music for the duration of the tour.
The tour’s price of $2,819 includes flights, lodging, daily breakfasts, entrance fees to all sites and transportation throughout the week. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the GLLV Chamber of Commerce. The deadline to register is Jan. 15.
For more information on the tour and the upcoming webinar, contact Tomack at 724-537-2671 / briana@gllv.org.
This marks the second trip hosted by the GLLV Chamber and Indus Travels, after a nine-day tour of Egypt in October.
“The trip to Egypt is one that I will never forget,” said Tomack. “Indus Travels really provided a first-class experience to all of our guests. Along with seeing the sites and experiencing the culture that we’ve only ever seen in history books and in National Geographic, our guests also formed friendships and shared memories that will last a lifetime. I can’t wait to see what the Ireland trip will bring.”
