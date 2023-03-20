The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will team up with Pennsylvania CareerLink to offer a free career fair Thursday, March 23, at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe Center.
Area employers and staffing agencies, representing a myriad of employment sectors including manufacturing, retail, health care and human services, will be on hand at the event, which will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the WCCC’s Latrobe complex at 130 Depot St.
Businesses and employers interested in participating at the career fair can register through Wednesday, March 22, online at https://business.latrobelaurelvalley.org/events
The registration fee is $25 for GLLV Chamber members and $50 for non-members.
For other details, contact GLLV President/CEO Briana Tomack at briana@gllv.org / 724-537-2671.
