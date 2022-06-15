Westmoreland Cultural Trust welcomes the return of the Glenn Miller Orchestra who will entertain big-band fans in the Palace Theatre 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Tickets for the show are on sale now.
The band, led by music director Erik Stabnau, features five saxophone players, four trumpeters, four trombonists, and three rhythm musicians (piano, bass and drums). Two vocalists will also perform individually and as part of the Moonlight Serenaders vocal group.
Audiences can expect to hear some of the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s greatest hits, including “In the Mood,” “A String of Pearls,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and its theme song, “Moonlight Serenade,” as it continues its world tour.
The band was founded by its namesake, Glenn Miller, who was one of the most successful dance bandleaders in the Swing Era of the 1930s and 1940s. In 1938, he launched the Glenn Miller Orchestra but disbanded the organization in 1942 (at the height of its popularity) to volunteer for the U.S. Army, where he formed the Glenn Miller Army Air Forces Band. The band entertained servicemen throughout Europe, performing numerous live and radio shows.
On Dec. 15, 1944, Major Miller took off in a single engine plane from Europe to precede his band to France and disappeared over the English Channel.
“The Glenn Miller Story” starring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson premiered in 1954, reigniting public interest in the band’s works and leading the Miller Estate to authorize the formation of the present-day Glenn Miller Orchestra. On June 6, 1956, the band performed its first concert and has been on the road ever since, covering more than 100,000 miles a year and performing nearly 300 nights in front of more than 500,000 people annually. The band has performed in all 50 United States, as well as throughout Europe, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Guam, the Philippines, South and Central America, and Japan.
“Like the Palace Theatre, the Glenn Miller Orchestra has a fascinating history and has been entertaining music fans for decades,” said April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO. “Westmoreland Cultural Trust is looking forward to once again hosting this renowned big band that draws a large crowd with their impressive show.”
Tickets ranging from $20 to $59 can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org and by contacting the Palace box office at 724-836-8000. The box office is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in and phone service. Phone service is also available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts, preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
