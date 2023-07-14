Dawn Vavick of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation is taking a group to the Johnstown Flood Museum Aug. 9.
In her email release this week, she said participants will “discover the history of the Johnstown Flood Museum right in our own backyard! We will visit the Johnstown Flood Museum, as well as the Heritage Discovery Center. Lunch will be served at Our Sons Restaurant, famous for their fried chicken! After lunch we will visit the National Memorial to the Johnstown Flood before departing for home.”
Fee is $70. Register at www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331. The group will depart at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, from Latrobe Memorial Stadium and return at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
