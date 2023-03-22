The Gilbert and Sullivan Players will present three performances of the play “On Guard” 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, March 26, in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the St. Vincent College campus in Unity Township.
Admission is free for all who attend.
“On Guard” is an entirely original comedy in three acts by W. S. Gilbert. It was first produced at the Court Theatre under the management of Marie Litton in October 1871. The production then joined the ranks of the plays revived only by amateurs and for charity performances. The production features the sin of flirtation by the breathtaking Jessie Blake, who becomes engaged to the young military soldier, Guy Warrington. During the engagement, they encounter several obstacles including an adoption kept secret and other suiters.
The show is being directed by first-time director Laura Wargo, junior public history major from Baden. “I’m really looking forward to people seeing the hard work the cast and crew has put into this production,” said Wargo. “This play means a lot to me as a first-time director. I’m sure all who attend will appreciate the effort of the group.”
The cast includes:
Shannon Dalton, a sophomore history major and secondary education minor from Latrobe, as Guy Warrington
Catherine Van Haute, a freshman studio art and theology double major from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Jessie Blake
Connor Petrunak, a junior history and education double major from Latrobe, as Denis Grant
Nathan Caldwell, a sophomore math and computer science double major from Montgomery Village, Maryland, as Corny Kavanaugh
Therese Oldenburg, a junior public history major from Latrobe, as Grouse
Samantha Lantz, a junior early childhood education major and disability studies and entrepreneurship double minor from Jefferson Hills, as Mrs. Fitz Osborne
Carlo Pipitone, a sophomore history major and education minor from Staten Island, New York, as Baby Boodle
Sophia Nelson, a freshman liberal arts major from Fairchance, as Druce, Steward and Sailor
The St. Vincent College Gilbert and Sullivan Players is a student organization dedicated to performing the classic works of librettist and playwright W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan. Several former members have gone on to perform with the Pittsburgh Savoyards, a group that presents Gilbert and Sullivan works on a semiprofessional level.
The club has performed classic Gilbert and Sullivan operas such as “The Pirates of Penzance,” “H.M.S. Pinafore” and “The Mikado.” The club also performs comedic Gilbert plays, often adapted, modernized and retitled.
