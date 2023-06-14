Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, announces its 2023 Garden Tour is slated for Saturday, June 24.
The organizers said in an email, “We have seven beautiful gardens to explore this year, from Greensburg to New Stanton. Tickets are available for $25/advance or $30/that day. Just call or stop by our office (724-837-0245).”
Greensburg Garden Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road.
