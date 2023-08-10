Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, this week announced its Fall House and Garden Party is scheduled for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
The GGC organizers explained in an email that the fundraiser is “a fall celebration featuring a tour of a large mid-century modern home and extensive attached gardens.
“Enjoy entertainment by country artist Gary Pratt, outdoor decor compliments of Country Farms and Silvis Landscaping and top off your day with complimentary light lunch and cider under the tent. A wonderful ‘Fall Is in the Air’ day for only $40; call our office (724-837-0245) to reserve your ticket.”
Greensburg Garden Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.