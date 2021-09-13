Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, will host its annual meeting, “The Magic of Fall,” on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Greensburg Country Club.
The organizers invite the public to “join us as we welcome well-known floral designer and country music performer Gary Pratt. Gary is known for his unique creations and passion for floral beauty. He will create several designs and share his expertise. Unique raffle prizes will be displayed and autumn will be in full regalia with tables decorated with pumpkins and fall colors.
“The meeting is free, starting at 11 a.m. Lunch and program cost $35, beginning at noon.
“Come, enjoy a delicious lunch, colorful program and all-around relaxing day in an elegant setting.
“Call our office (724-837-0245) to reserve your seat today.”
