G Squared Gallery has a new address: 121 E. Main St., Ligonier, and is officially reopening its store Wednesday, May 24, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A spokeswoman said in an email, “To help celebrate the occasion we will be serving light refreshments and tidbits. At the unveiling of this new premise we are welcoming all to visit and experience our newly designed interior showcasing the many items that customers have enjoyed over the years as well as a multitude of new items in art, pottery, jewelry, textiles and other media.”
The gallery’s phone number remains the same (724-238-8083). www.gsquaredgallery.com.
