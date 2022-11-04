“Operation Transition: From Service to Wellness” is the theme of the 2022 Veterans Week at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. The theme aligns with the University of Pittsburgh’s 2022-23 Year of Emotional Well-Being, and the week’s activities are supported by sponsor Adagio Health.
“Separating from the military isn’t merely trading one career for another,” explained Lisa Reffner, data and registrar specialist who also is the school certifying official for the military and veterans programs. “It’s a significant change that may affect every aspect of a service member’s life. That transition brings with it many losses, the loss of community, a reliable support system, and the deep sense of purpose and camaraderie that comes with serving in the military.”
Reffner invites the public to attend Pitt-Greensburg’s Veterans Week events and recommends registering at this link: https://pitt.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_50i3nyht3IF6TcO.
“As always, our goal is to honor veterans, military members and their families for their service to our country, past and present,” said Alexander “Red” Bittner, assistant director of Admissions. Bittner, an U.S. Army reservist, and Reffner, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, co-chair the Pitt-Greensburg Veterans Action Committee.
Saturday, Nov. 5 – Veterans Breakfast Club
8:30–10:30 a.m. / Hempfield Room (Chambers Hall on the Hempfield Township campus).
This event is open to the public and is free to all attendees. The Veterans Breakfast Club works to “create communities of listening around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten.” Space is limited; RSVP by calling 412-623-9029 or emailing Betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org.
“The Veterans Breakfast Club is an opportunity to listen, learn, connect and heal,” said Bittner. “It’s an opportunity to say thank you to those who have served. It offers a glimpse into American history by those who have lived it.”
The event is made possible through the generosity of sponsors, including the Pitt-Greensburg Office of Veterans Services, Safe and Secure Training and Range (Michael Vernon, owner/U.S. Navy veteran), Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The Preferred Realty (Greensburg Regional), Zachary Hippely (USCCA instructor, realtor, student, and Air Force veteran), and SITREP—Military & Veteran Success at Pitt-Greensburg.
Nov. 7 – Wreath Ceremony
11:30 a.m. to noon / Chambers Hall flag poles
Pitt-Greensburg’s annual wreath ceremony will feature Pitt-Greensburg student and Air Force veteran Zach Hippely as the keynote speaker. Tom Beaver, Air Force veteran, will perform “Taps,” and the members of the Pitt-Greensburg ROTC unit will staff the Honor Guard. This event is free and open to the public.
“This year, our wreath will be accompanied by a circle of 22 flags,” said Reffner. “It is an acknowledgment that not all loss occurs on the battlefield. We honor the service, the sacrifice, and the lives of those who have lost their battles both on the battlefield and after returning home.”
Nov. 8 – Weaving the Community Together
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Chambers Hall lobby
This interactive art project brings experienced weavers Maureen and Bobbie to campus who will work with the campus community to create an original piece of woven artwork for display on campus. Bring your own fabric or use the material provided and take your turn at the loom to contribute to this one-of-a-kind piece of art. Textiles should be at least 1/2” wide x 24” in length for use on the loom.
“Each person will weave their own material into the artwork,” said Bittner. “At the end of the event, we’ll have a piece of art that can be displayed on campus and representative of the campus community.”
The event is sponsored by the Pitt-Greensburg President’s Committee on Diversity & Inclusion and the Community Arts and Reintegration Project.
Nov. 8 – Veteran Wellness
and Resource Fair
4 to 7 p.m. / Hempfield Room (Chambers Hall)
Service providers and agencies whose primary focus is to assist veterans, their dependents and the military will participate in the fair. Reffner expects 12-15 groups to be staffing tables in the Hempfield Room. This event is free and open to the public.
Nov. 9 – Film Screening
of “Bastards’ Road”
6:30 p.m. / Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center
The public is invited to attend this free screening of the award-winning documentary “Bastards’ Road” (2020, directed by Brian Morrison). Marine veteran Jonathan Hancock walked 6,000 miles around the country, using the solitude of the road and the company of his fellow Marine brothers, and the families of their fallen, to successfully manage the wounds of war. With honesty, insight, and humor, Jon’s journey is uniquely positive.
Nov. 10 – Try It Out and
U.S. Marine Corps 247th Birthday
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / The Bobcat (Chambers Hall)
Pitt-Greensburg will again offer its popular Try It Out activity. Members of the campus community can taste an MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) and try on equipment like helmets, rucksacks and other items that will be available to see and touch. Enjoy a slice of birthday cake and join in celebrating the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Nov. 11 – Annual RED Out
All Day
No matter where you are next Friday, wear RED to Remember Everyone Deployed. A photo will be taken at the Chambers Hall flag poles at noon.
Nov. 11 – Annual Veterans Day Luncheon
11 a.m. / Hempfield Room (Chambers Hall)
All veterans and their families are invited to this luncheon that is hosted by the Pitt-Greensburg Chapter of Phi Eta Sigma, the national freshman honor society. This event is open to the public at no cost.
