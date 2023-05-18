The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library are preparing for their 16th annual Used Book and Basket Raffle Sale.
According to an email from spokeswoman Joanne Previc, books to be donated for the sale "may be brought to the Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours, beginning Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 to June 8, from 3 to 8 p.m."
A preview sale, admission fee of $5 for the first choice of used books, will be held Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale.
The prices of books are: Adult books, 50 cents to $1; children’s books, 25 cents to 50 cents. There will be a clearance sale Thursday, June 15, 3 to 7 p.m. for a $5 bag of books.
The basket winners will be drawn Thursday, June 15.
