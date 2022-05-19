The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will have their 15th annual Used Book and Basket Raffle Sale Monday, June 20, Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, during library hours, 3 to 8 p.m.
Joanne Previc, publicity chair of the organization, said they will accept donations of used books (fiction, biographies, cookbooks and children’s books only). Books to be donated for the sale may be taken to Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours. These donations will be accepted Monday, June 6, Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, from 3 to 8 p.m.
Prices will range from 50 cents to $1 for adult books and 25 to 50 cents for children’s books.
A preview social will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The preview entry fee is $5 for the first choice of used books.
There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale. The sale will continue from Monday, June 20, Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23. There will be a clearance sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, for a $5 bag of books.
The basket winners will be drawn Saturday, June 25.
