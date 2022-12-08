Free webinar to focus on building resources to support recovery

UNIVERSITY PARK — Addiction is a chronic disorder that requires long-term management, according to organizers of an upcoming Penn State Extension free live virtual webinar. The event will provide a framework for individuals, families and communities to build resources that support recovery.
“Recovery Capital: Assets and Not Abstinence,” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST Tuesday, Dec. 13. Recovery capital refers to the assets and conditions that insulate individuals from relapse and predict recovery.
The free live virtual webinar is designed for the public and for people connected to someone who is living with an addiction or is in recovery.
The session will cover:
— The challenges and barriers facing people in recovery.
— The concept of recovery capital as a critical protective factor that reduces the risk of relapse and promotes recovery.
— Skills for developing a plan to foster recovery capital in your community, workplace and family.
Penn State Extension offers this live virtual webinar free of charge, but registration by 11:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.
Other information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/recovery-capital-assets-and-not-abstinence.
