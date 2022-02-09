HARRISBURG — Representatives from the Department of Revenue will visit senior and community centers over the next several weeks to help Pennsylvanians who need help filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications.
“We know from our experience that many times customers benefit from having a face-to-face conversation with someone who can help guide them through the filing process,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We hope that Pennsylvanians will take advantage of the opportunity to receive free help from our staff in person.”
Department of Revenue staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations listed below (unless otherwise specified). Please keep in mind that inclement weather may impact this schedule.
• Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, Latrobe
Dates: Feb. 11, 16 and 25; March 4, 11, 18 and 26; April 1, 8 and 15
• West Newton Center for Active Adults: 103 E. Main St., West Newton
Dates: Feb. 9, 16 and 23; March 2, 9,16, 23 and 30
In addition to the locations noted above, state personal income tax assistance is available at the Department of Revenue’s district offices. Assistance at district offices is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers who need assistance with the Pennsylvania personal income tax return (PA-40) should bring their tax information/income statements, a photo identification card (driver’s license etc.), and the Social Security cards for themselves and their dependents.
As a reminder, all taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2021 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight Monday, April 18, 2022.
Applicants who need assistance with the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application (PA-1000) should check the eligibility guidelines on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue website.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
