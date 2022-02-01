Franco Harris, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers next Ronald H. Brown Community Leadership awardees

The 26th annual Ronald H. Brown Leadership Awards Gala will be presented virtually 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
This year the Leadership Awards Gala will applaud Franco Harris and Rabbi Dr. Jeffrey Myers for their “outstanding community leadership.”
Newly appointed Pittsburgh Urban League President and CEO Carlos T. Carter will make his first Gala appearance, following the retirement of Esther L. Bush, who led the organization for 27 years prior to retiring in early November.
Held virtually for the second year as a precaution during the COVID 19 pandemic, this year’s virtual gala will feature performances from members of the ATC (Alumni Theatre Company) theatre group as well as an afterparty showcasing works of Blues Foundation Award nominee Ms. Freddye Stover.
Funds raised from the Ronald H. Brown Leadership Awards Gala augment the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh’s ability to maintain services that provide “basic health and nutrition education, encourage and support economic self-reliance and help stabilize struggling families.”
The event is free and open to the public, though registration is requested at https://ulpgh.ejoinme.org/RHB
Ranked as one of the nation’s highest performing affiliates for more than a decade by the National Urban League, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh was founded in 1918 with the shared National Urban League mission of “enabling African-Americans to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power, and civil rights.” The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh focuses on “serving African Americans and other marginalized communities, but no one is ever turned away, helping more than 20,000 individuals in Pittsburgh and the surrounding counties last year alone. As the largest comprehensive social service/civil rights organization in southwestern Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Urban League helps others to help themselves through extra- curricular educational opportunities, health advocacy, housing counseling, parental education and support for early childhood and youth development, hunger prevention services, sustainable wage career preparation, and other programs that lead to improved ability to achieve economic empowerment and self-reliance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.