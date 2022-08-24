Take your circle of influence to the next level!
Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association spanning over 20 chapters throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education on topics ranging from building confidence to marketing, and leadership development opportunities.
Nancy Boyer, public relations director, said, “We invite any woman who wants to grow her business to visit a meeting as our guest.” Find out more at www.wbninc.com.
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. September meetings are the 1st and 15th. For more information, contact Aliccia Laychek at 412-260-4540.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Connections Café, 114 S. Market St., Ligonier. September meetings are the 1st and 15th. For other details, contact chapter representative Susan Jones at 724-244-6823.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6004 Lincoln Highway, Greensburg. September meetings are the 8th and 22nd. Questions? Contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
• East Coast Virtual Chapter meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. via Zoom. September meetings are the 7th and 21st. Contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
