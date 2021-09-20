Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business.
WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including networking, mastermind groups, and ongoing professional education, while expanding her circle of influence in the marketplace.
WBN public relations director Nancy Boyer said, “All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no charge.” To learn more, visit www.wbninc.com.
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. October meetings are Oct. 7 and 21. For more information, contact chapter representative Liza Lauer at 724-331-9928.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connections Café, 109 S. Market St., Ligonier. October meetings are Oct. 7 and 21. For other details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler, 814-691-3346.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6004 Lincoln Highway, Greensburg. October meetings will take place on Oct. 14 and 28. Chapter representative is Tina McHugh, 724-787-5419.
• All Virtual Chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. October meetings are Oct. 6 and 20. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. Chapter representative is Jennifer Pasquale, 412-908-1663.
