Take your circle of influence to the next level.
Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association spanning over 20 chapters throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education on topics ranging from building confidence to marketing, and leadership development opportunities.
Nancy Boyer, WBN public relations director, said in an email, “We invite any woman who wants to grow her business to visit a meeting as our guest.”
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. November meetings are the 3rd and 17th. For more information, contact Aliccia Laychek at 412-260-4540.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Connections Café, 114 S. Market St., Ligonier. November meetings are the 3rd and 17th. For other details, contact chapter representative Susan Jones at 724-244-6823.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6004 Lincoln Highway, Greensburg. Due to the holiday, the only meeting in November will be Nov. 10. Questions? Contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
• Virtual Chapter holds meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. Upcoming meetings are Nov. 2 and 16. Chapter representative is Jennifer Pasquale, 412-908-1663.
Find out more at www.wbninc.com.
