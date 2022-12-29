Accelerate your business to the next level in 2023!
Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association spanning over 20 chapters throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education on topics ranging from building confidence to marketing, and leadership development opportunities.
Nancy Boyer, WBN public relations director, said in an email release, “If you are a woman who wants to grow her business in the new year, please visit a meeting as our guest.”
• Laurel Highlands Chapter convenes on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. January meetings are the 5th and 19th. For additional information, contact Aliccia Laychek at 412-260-4540.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Connections Café, 114 S. Market St., Ligonier. January meetings are the 5th and 19th. Contact Susan Jones at 724-244-6823 for other details.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6004 Lincoln Highway, Greensburg. Upcoming meetings are Jan. 12 and 26. Questions? Contact Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
• The Virtual Chapter holds meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. Upcoming meetings are Jan. 4 and 18. Contact Deanne Duncan at 704-441-6559 in case of questions.
Find out more at www.wbninc.com.
