Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association spanning over 20 chapters throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. Members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities.
Nancy Boyer, WBN public relations director, said, “Professional women from all walks of business are invited to visit a local meeting as our guest.”
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. August meetings are the 4th and 18th. For more information, contact Aliccia Laychek at 412-260-4540.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Connections Café, 114 S. Market St., Ligonier. August meetings are the 4th and 18th. For other details, contact chapter representative Susan Jones at 724-244-6823.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6004 Lincoln Highway, Greensburg. August meetings are the 11th and 25th. Chapter representative is Tina McHugh, 724-787-5419.
• East Coast Virtual Chapter meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. August meetings are the 3rd and 17th. Chapter representative is Jennifer Pasquale, 412-908-1663.
Find out more at www.wbninc.com.
